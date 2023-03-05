Driver taken to hospital after crashing into utility pole on Southeast Side, SAPD says

A driver is hospitalized after crashing their vehicle into a utility pole on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was speeding before they lost control and crashed into a utility pole on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Roland Avenue.

Police said the vehicle hit the utility pole and the impact caused it to flip onto its side. CPS Energy crews were in the area to repair the power lines that may have been damaged.

The driver was rescued and taken by EMS to an area hospital with several injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No one else was inside the vehicle during the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

