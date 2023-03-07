4 arrested in connection with burglaries of 200 storage units in Bexar County, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said four suspects were arrested in connection with the burglaries of 200 storage units across the county and city of San Antonio.

Xavier Servin, 26; Joseph Cruz, 25; Adam Anthony Cruz, 22; and Kristian Miguel Villanueva, 24, are each facing charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a building, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

BCSO said that in November, deputies began investigating a series of burglaries at storage facilities.

“After the reports were compiled, investigators began noticing a disturbing trend where it appeared storage units were being targeted possibly by the same suspects,” BCSO said in a Facebook post.

The incidents happened at 200 storage facilities in unincorporated areas of Bexar County and inside San Antonio city limits.

BCSO said that through the investigation, deputies identified the suspects and linked them to different incidents. Warrants for their arrests were issued on March 1.

Xavier Servin was arrested at a pawn shop while trying to sell stolen items, BCSO said. He was charged with two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, three counts of burglary of a building, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and fraudulent use/possession of identification, police said.

Joseph Cruz was charged with two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of burglary of a building, records show.

Adam Cruz was charged with two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, three counts of burglary of a building and criminal mischief between $100 and $750, police say.

Deputies said both Joseph and Adam Cruz were in possession of stolen property at the time of their arrests.

Villanueva, who had been in jail since Feb. 7, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a building, records show.

BCSO posted images of some of the stolen items on Facebook, and they include silverware, jewelry, money, electronics, instruments and more.

Anyone who believes their items were stolen from units at the following storage facilities is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6057:

10000 block of Marbach Road.

15000 block of Culebra Road.

29000 block of IH 10 W.

People will need identifying information, like receipts, to retrieve the property.

