Vehicle chase in New Braunfels ends in crash into utility pole on San Antonio’s Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for two suspects after they led officers on a vehicle chase from Interstate 35 in New Braunfels to San Antonio’s Southeast Side early Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 1:40 a.m. when officers in New Braunfels spotted an erratic driver on Interstate 35 and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

That’s when, police say, instead of stopping the driver sped off, leading New Braunfels officers on a chase all the way to Southeast San Antonio, near East Southcross and Pecan Grove Drive.

One of the passengers bailed from the vehicle on Interstate 35, before it crashed later into a utility pole. The driver also ran and was not found, police said. A second passenger was detained by officers at the scene.

The New Braunfels Police Department, the San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the crash.

The investigation and search for the suspects is ongoing, police said.