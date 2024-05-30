88º
Local News

Sewage leak at Northwest Side apartment complex fixed, city says

Neighbors told KSAT the problem persisted for months

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Tags: San Antonio, Northwest Side
The Brynwood Apartments located in the 8700 block of Bowens Crossing. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with a city code enforcement team have said an ongoing sewage leak at a Northwest Side apartment complex has been fixed.

Earlier this month, KSAT found feces, toilet paper, and frustrated neighbors at the apartments. They said the problematic leak had been filling the parking lot of their Northwest Side apartment complex for several months.

The code enforcement team told KSAT that any sewage leak violates the health code. After issuing the property manager a violation, the apartment was given 10 days to fix the issue, the team said.

A code enforcement team visited the complex on Tuesday, telling KSAT the apartment addressed the issue and was now compliant.

The apartments and property management company have yet to return repeated calls from KSAT.

Are you experiencing issues with your apartment complex? The city’s Development Services Department said residents can call 3-1-1; this helps the department keep track of recurring issues.

The city can also place an apartment complex in its Proactive Apartment Inspections Program if necessary.

