Hiker collapses, dies on trail in Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK – A woman collapsed and died while hiking a trail in Big Bend National Park on Monday, according to park officials.

A press release from the park stated that a 64-year-old woman collapsed while hiking along the Hot Springs Canyon Trail at about 2:45 p.m.

Park officials said a team of park rangers and a U.S. Border Patrol agent reached the patient by 3:30 p.m. and began CPR. A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter was called to transport the woman, but all attempts to revive the hiker were unsuccessful.

Hot Springs Canyon Trail is three miles long and winds through rugged desert and rocky cliffs above the Rio Grande.

Park officials said without shade or water, it’s a dangerous trail to attempt in the heat of the afternoon.

“Big Bend National Park staff and our partners are saddened by this loss,” Acting Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman said. “While we can’t conclude that weather was a factor in this incident, March reminds us that the beauty of Spring often brings dangerously hot temperatures to Big Bend. Our entire Big Bend family extends our deep condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”