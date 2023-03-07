Two Boerne ISD teachers are being recognized as life saving heroes

BOERNE – Two Boerne ISD teachers are being called heroes after two life-saving events.

One of the teachers being recognized is Boerne Middle School North teacher Julie Olsen.

Olsen was a parent volunteer during Curington Elementary School’s Boerne Outdoor Academy trip.

According to a new release, during the trip, a gas stove exploded while an employee was making breakfast, knocking that person to the floor as flames took over the kitchen and engulfed the worker.

Olsen, who was in the kitchen, leaped into action, covering the worker’s face and body.

She was recognized at the Boerne ISD Board of Trustees February meeting, where she was commended for her actions, a news release said.

Another teacher being recognized for her courageous actions is Fabra Elementary School teacher Claudia Salazar.

Salazar rushed across a cafeteria to help perform the Heimlich maneuver on a student choking on a blackberry.

She was able to dislodge the blackberry, saving the student’s life.

Salazar was thanked for her quick response by the Boerne ISD Superintendent Dr. Thomas Price.

