Multiple injured, including 6-year-old boy, in Northwest Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A child was injured, and a driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of N Loop 1604.

Police said a Tundra struck a southbound Honda as it was merging from three lanes into two lanes.

The Tundra pushed the Honda into the back of a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, causing it to spin several times. The Tundra then redirected and crashed into a concrete center median before stopping on the left shoulder, said police.

SAPD said all occupants inside the Honda were taken to the hospital in stable condition, including a 6-year-old boy who broke his arm in the crash.

The driver of the Tundra was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was found to have a suspended driver’s license. They have since been released from the hospital and charged with Driving While License Invalid- Serious Bodily Injury, said SAPD.