Two teens arrested in robbery of Seguin grocery store, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a robbery of a Seguin grocery store.

According to Seguin police, the robbery happened at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at Frankie’s Food Mart in the 900 block of West Kingsbury.

Surveillance footage showed the duo walking into the store with firearms and assaulting the store clerk before money and merchandise, police said.

Later, a detective observed two boys who matched the description of the suspects.

Patrol officers responded to the location and found a large sum of cash, bank-rolled coins and reported stolen merchandise, police said.

Joshua Garcia, 17, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated robbery and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail.

A 16-year-old was also taken into custody and taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Schramm at 830-379-2123.