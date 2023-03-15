49º

Local News

14-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing found safe, SAPD says

Kianna Galbraith no longer missing

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Kianna Galbraith was last seen on March 8th in the 6600 block of Spring Lark Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIOUpdated on March 17 at 6:25 p.m.:

The San Antonio Police Department reported on Friday said that Kianna Galbraith has been found located safely.

Original story:

A search is underway for a 14-year-old girl last seen on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Kianna Galbraith was last seen on March 8 in the 6600 block of Spring Lark Drive.

She’s described as being ambidextrous and has wavy, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Kianna also has pierced ears, a pierced nose and a piercing on the top gum of her mouth.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12.

