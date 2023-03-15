14-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing found safe, SAPD says

Kianna Galbraith was last seen on March 8th in the 6600 block of Spring Lark Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Updated on March 17 at 6:25 p.m.:

The San Antonio Police Department reported on Friday said that Kianna Galbraith has been found located safely.

Original story:

A search is underway for a 14-year-old girl last seen on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Kianna Galbraith was last seen on March 8 in the 6600 block of Spring Lark Drive.

She’s described as being ambidextrous and has wavy, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Kianna also has pierced ears, a pierced nose and a piercing on the top gum of her mouth.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

