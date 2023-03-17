49º

East Central ISD administrator honored as National Educator of the Year

Award recognizes respect, courage, collaboration in learning environments

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

District Administrator for East Central ISD Honored as National Educator of the Year (ESCID)

SAN ANTONIO – The East Central Independence School District coordinator of early childhood education and curriculum has been chosen as Educator of the Year by BellXcel.

Heather Burns was recognized for exemplifying excellence, learning, respect, courage, and collaboration in learning environments.

Each year, BellXcel evaluates thousands of educators nationwide to acknowledge an outstanding educator dedicated to helping children reach their full potential, a news release said.

Lauren Sanchez Gilbert, Ed.D., CEO of BellXcel, presented the Educator of the Year award to Burns earlier this month.

“It is my great honor to present Heather Burns with the award for Educator of the Year,” said Gilbert. “The resounding feedback from her colleagues highlighted Heather’s unwavering commitment to creating optimum learning environments and outcomes for the students of the East Central Independent School District. We are honored to recognize the impact she is making.”

During Burns’ tenure at the ECISD, a news release said she built both student curriculum and educator-focused systems.

“Heather collaborates with members across various departments to provide comprehensive support and to leverage systems that guarantee long-term positive impact across the district,” said Jennifer Kasper, director of curriculum and instruction at East Central ISD.

