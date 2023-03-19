Driver who chased SUV, crashed into it on Loop 410 tried to take teen girl, BCSO says

Edgar Hernandez Aguilar, 42, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest or detention, and failure to stop and give information, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver has been arrested for chasing another vehicle and ramming into it on Loop 410 before trying to take a 17-year-old in the backseat, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Edgar Hernandez Aguilar, 42, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest or detention, and failure to stop and give information, records show.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, deputies saw a Ford Expedition with a shattered rear window pull over at a QuikTrip at Loop 410 and Fredericksburg Road on Thursday morning.

Deputies approached the Expedition and saw three women, including a 17-year-old girl, inside who appeared to be in distress. They told deputies that a man, identified as Aguilar, followed them in his Dodge Ram and intentionally crashed into them, the affidavit states.

They said the incident started when they left their home near Talley Road and Wiseman Boulevard, on the West Side.

They said Aguilar, who is a neighbor, started to follow them in his truck and began honking his horn. He stopped honking his horn when they turned onto Wiseman, the affidavit states.

They said Aguilar continued to follow them onto Highway 151 and then Loop 410. Near the Loop 410 and Evers Road exit, the Dodge cut off the Expedition and stopped in front of it, the affidavit states.

The woman driving the Expedition was able to maneuver around the truck and drive away, deputies said, but further down Loop 410, the truck once again stopped in front of the SUV.

Aguilar exited the truck and demanded that the driver allow him to take the 17-year-old girl in the backseat, the affidavit states. They tried to fight him off as Aguilar attempted to open the door, deputies said. The teen grabbed a fishing pole from the back and hit Aguilar on the head, causing a cut.

Aguilar grabbed the pole and threw it on the ground. He then went to his truck, rammed it into the SUV, and went to a toolbox as if he was looking for something, deputies said.

The affidavit states a witness tried to intervene and told Aguilar to leave the women alone. Aguilar ignored the witness and when the Expedition took off, Aguilar threw a metal object at the rear window, shattering it, deputies said.

The driver of the Expedition went to the QuikTrip, where they were approached by deputies.

The affidavit states that Aguilar was taken into custody by the Castle Hills Police Department. The documents did not state why Aguilar chased the women or the relationship between Aguilar and the victims.

His bond is set at $320,000.

