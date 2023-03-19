The first day of spring is Monday. Expect warmer-than-average temperatures for seasonal outlook

SAN ANTONIO – When we think of springtime, most people think of blossoming flowers, growing vegetation and colorful shades of diverse greenery.

The old saying goes “April showers bring May flowers” but why does March 20 mark the beginning of spring?

Research shows that the Vernal Equinox, also known as the Spring Equinox, is a time when the sun is directly above the equator.

“In Latin, equinox means equal nights… the Earth starts to tilt a little bit more towards the sun at least the northern hemisphere does,” KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey said.

The equinox even has a specific time.

The sun will be positioned over the equator Monday at 4:24 pm.

This spring season, we can expect warmer-than-average temperatures for the San Antonio area.

“Average for that time of year, the temperatures in April are right around 80 degrees on average. Then by June, the average high is 92,” she said.

But will the spring rain bring any relief to our area’s drought situation?

“We can expect, hopefully, it will rain or the months ahead. As you know all it takes is a big rain event to see flooding happening in San Antonio. We often end our droughts with floods,” she explained.

As we get ready to blossom into a new season of sunshine and rain, it is important to be prepared for severe storms.

