Cat recovers after being rescued from interstate overpass ledge, ACS says

The dare devil cat is now available for adoption!

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

ACS rescues Bridges, 4-year-old orange and white domestic shorthair cat, from overpass ledge. (City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)

SAN ANTONIO – Bridges, the cat, is now in recovery after being rescued from the ledge of an interstate overpass Friday, according to Animal Care Services.

ACS officers rescued Bridges after receiving a 311 call.

Upon arrival, Animal Care Officer Tutak and Sgt. Flores found the furry feline on the ledge and approached with extreme care, not spooking the cat into jumping.

ACS says Bridges was not ready to trust completely but allowed Flores to pick him up.

The cat was taken by ACS and received treatment for a respiratory infection. ACS also noted Bridges’ hunger and thirst as “ravenous.”

The 4-year-old orange and white domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption!

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

