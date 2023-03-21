Cat recovers after being rescued from interstate overpass ledge, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – Bridges, the cat, is now in recovery after being rescued from the ledge of an interstate overpass Friday, according to Animal Care Services.

ACS officers rescued Bridges after receiving a 311 call.

Upon arrival, Animal Care Officer Tutak and Sgt. Flores found the furry feline on the ledge and approached with extreme care, not spooking the cat into jumping.

ACS says Bridges was not ready to trust completely but allowed Flores to pick him up.

The cat was taken by ACS and received treatment for a respiratory infection. ACS also noted Bridges’ hunger and thirst as “ravenous.”

The 4-year-old orange and white domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption!