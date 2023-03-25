Cat rescued after being trapped in canal at Woodlawn Lake, ACS says

A cat was rescued from a steep canal at Woodlawn Lake earlier this week. Now, she’s ready to find her forever home, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services.

SAN ANTONIO – A cat was rescued from a steep canal at Woodlawn Lake earlier this week. Now, she’s ready to find her forever home, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services.

The cat, named Mystique, was rescued on Monday after ACS officers were alerted of her being trapped on “a tiny island full of debris” in a canal at Woodlawn Lake.

After arriving at the lake, ACS officers could hear Mystique’s panicked sounds and found her frantically searching for a way out of the canal.

ACS called for help from the San Antonio Fire Department to reach Mystique’s location.

A group of firefighters brought a ladder and were able to get down to where Mystique was trapped.

She was safely rescued and taken to the animal shelter for further evaluation.

According to ACS, Mystique does have a medical condition with her eyes, but she is in good health and ready to find her forever family.

“Though her eyesight may be diminished, this sweet kitty gets around well in her shared kitty space in our Adoptable Cat Building. She loves to give and receive affection and seems to be a very lovable companion,” ACS said in a statement.

If you’re interested in adopting Mystique, you can visit ACS or learn more on the shelter’s website.

Also on KSAT: