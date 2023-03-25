Driver on the run after crashing vehicle into building, causing partial collapse, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a driver accused of crashing their car into a commercial building on the South Side, leading to a partial collapse, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday on S Flores Street and Pruitt Avenue.

According to a battalion chief with SAFD, a driver crashed into the corner of the commercial building, which was not occupied.

The car ripped off the building’s facade and other materials fell to the ground due to the impact of the crash, SAFD said. No injuries were reported.

San Antonio police have closed off the area to traffic in case of further collapse.

It’s unknown if the rest of the building will be demolished, pending further evaluation from a building inspector, according to SAFD.

Currently, there are at least $40,000 to $50,000 in damages.

The driver took off after the crash before authorities arrived, however, the bumper came off of their vehicle with the license plate.

We’ll bring more details to this story as they become available.

