Cat rescued from Interstate 10 overpass reunited with owners, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – A cat who made his way onto an Interstate 10 overpass earlier this month is now back with his family.

Animal Care Services said the cat, which they named Stunt Devil Bridges, was reunited with his owners after they found out about his risky move. His real name is Oliver.

It turned out, ACS said, that Oliver had escaped from his home and “was nowhere to be found.” At some point, he made his way to a ledge on I-10 near Cincinnati Avenue on Friday, March 17.

ACS officers went to the location after receiving a 311 call.

ACS said Oliver was not ready to trust officers completely but allowed them to pick him up. He received treatment for a respiratory infection and was placed for adoption.

Meanwhile, Oliver’s owners had been “compulsively” checking ACS’ website to see if Oliver showed up.

After the rescue was posted online, Oliver’s owners received calls from friends and relatives. They checked the website again and “instantly knew it was their missing kitty,” ACS says.

“So, they quickly made their way to ACS and nearly erupted in tears when their sweet Olly greeted them when they called his name,” the post says.

ACS said he was microchipped in case he ever escapes again.

“Thank you to everyone who helped him! He is my emotional support cat, and had it not been for all the people calling about him, we would have never found him,” Oliver’s owner said in the Facebook post.