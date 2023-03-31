Jury finds deputy US Marshal guilty of intoxication manslaughter after fatal wrong-way crash

Taylor McCowan, 23, died Saturday nearly two weeks after being hit by deputy U.S. Marshal Jonathan Jones in a wrong-way driving crash, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury on Friday found a deputy U.S. Marshal guilty of intoxication manslaughter for a wrong-way, head-on crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.

The punishment phase for Jonathan Jones, 40, began Friday afternoon.

The charge stems from a crash that happened on Jan. 31, 2020, on Loop 1604 and Babcock Road, on the city’s Northwest Side.

San Antonio police said Jones was driving the wrong way in a pickup truck when he crashed head-on into a sedan.

Taylor McCowan, 23, was pinned inside the sedan after the crash. She was taken to University Hospital in serious condition, but died from her injuries nearly two weeks later, according to a previous KSAT report.

Jones was arrested initially on intoxication assault charges after the crash. His charge was upgraded to intoxication manslaughter following McCowan’s death.

Jones was also relieved of his operational duties and placed on administrative leave following the crash, a spokesman for the US Marshals Service said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Wrong-way driver arrested after head-on crash on Loop 1604

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.