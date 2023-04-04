Nest program at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital a boost of encouragement for families with newborns

SAN ANTONIO – Staff members and volunteers at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital have much to celebrate after The Nest Program turned one and helped dozens of families in its first year.

Lemelle Taylor, a staff chaplain at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, said hospital staff saw a need for families with new babies who were left without much to help them back home.

That’s when The Nest Program was born. Taylor called churches and friends and started collecting items like formula, diapers, bath goods, clothes and other family essentials.

In the program’s first year, 60 families have been helped with more than $7,000 in items donated, Taylor said.

“A lot of times, it may or may not be it may not be their first birth. And so just any kind of money that they don’t have to spend for the baby, that’s where we step in,” she said.

With the recent announcement of the closure of Texas Vista Medical Center, she says the need will be even greater.

“There are a lot of people who have low incomes, and it’s just a strain. But they deserve as much as anybody else,” Taylor said. “The way I see it, they deserve to be cared for. They deserve to be loved. So I know that what we’re doing is making a difference. It’s filling in that gap for them.”

