76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Nest program at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital a boost of encouragement for families with newborns

Program celebrated anniversary, serving 60 families throughout the year

Patty Santos, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Hospital, Babies, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Staff members and volunteers at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital have much to celebrate after The Nest Program turned one and helped dozens of families in its first year.

Lemelle Taylor, a staff chaplain at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, said hospital staff saw a need for families with new babies who were left without much to help them back home.

That’s when The Nest Program was born. Taylor called churches and friends and started collecting items like formula, diapers, bath goods, clothes and other family essentials.

In the program’s first year, 60 families have been helped with more than $7,000 in items donated, Taylor said.

“A lot of times, it may or may not be it may not be their first birth. And so just any kind of money that they don’t have to spend for the baby, that’s where we step in,” she said.

With the recent announcement of the closure of Texas Vista Medical Center, she says the need will be even greater.

“There are a lot of people who have low incomes, and it’s just a strain. But they deserve as much as anybody else,” Taylor said. “The way I see it, they deserve to be cared for. They deserve to be loved. So I know that what we’re doing is making a difference. It’s filling in that gap for them.”

Click here to learn more about The Nest

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email