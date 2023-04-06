Driver in critical condition after crashing into pedestrian bridge pillar along Highway 281

A crash on Highway 281 at Hildebrand has closed all northbound lanes on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was taken to the hospital after his truck slid across Highway 281 near Hildebrand and crashed into a concrete pillar.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of northbound Highway 281.

San Antonio police said the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, 43, was traveling north when he lost control at the “S” turn and slid right across three lanes. The truck crashed into a support pillar for the pedestrian bridge over the highway.

The driver was pinned inside his vehicle and had to be cut out by firefighters, police said. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he was still in critical condition with a severe head wound at last check.

As a result, the northbound lanes were closed for more than an hour, but they have since reopened.

