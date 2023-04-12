Man arrested after trying to buy high-end RV with fake ID, SAPD says

Roslandy Garcia-Cruz, 39, was arrested after he tried to buy an RV with a fake ID.

SAN ANTONIO – A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he tried to buy an RV worth more than $58,000 with a fake ID, San Antonio police said.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for SAPD, Prue Property Crime detectives got a tip from the owner of an RV park on the Northwest Side that someone applied online to purchase an RV at his business.

Detectives set up an operation where the suspect was going to show up to make the purchase Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Roslandy Garcia-Cruz, showed up around 11 a.m. at the RV park in the 10,000 block of Loop 1604 North, where he signed some documents and used a fake ID to make the purchase, Rodriguez said.

Garcia-Cruz was arrested and had in his possession a fake ID and other incriminating evidence, Rodriguez said. The suspect faces new charges, including fraudulent use of an ID and tampering with a government document. He was already on probation on a federal counterfeit conviction.

Rodriguez said detectives have “strong suspicion” that Garcia-Cruz may be involved in a similar incident that occurred last week.

She said that the RV park owner told police that he sold an RV last week to someone who used a fake ID. The owner was able to reach out to the person that was on the fake ID and found out it wasn’t him who had purchased the RV.

