KSAT Money Q&A: BioFest to spotlight bioscience entrepreneurs in San Antonio

BioMed SA president discusses event coming up on April 19

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

The upcoming BioFest week will feature a pitch competition that will bring in potential investors from across the nation for Texas bioscience companies looking for funding.

The BioFest Invest competition will also have panelists and speakers who will discuss topics related to bioscience companies.

Participating entrepreneurs will also be able to meet with organizations that can provide support for their companies.

The contestants will compete for a cash prize of $10,000 and prize packages valued at more than $10,000.

Heather Hanson, president of BioMedSA, spoke with KSAT to discuss the upcoming event on April 19. Watch the KSAT Money Q&A in the video player to learn more. (Newsletter subscribers can click here to watch)

Find information about BioFest here.

