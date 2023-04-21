Fire destroys Leon Springs home after lightning strike, officials say

A house in Leon Springs that was just sold this week was destroyed by a fire blamed on lightning Thursday night.

The fire happened just after 7 p.m. in the 8500 block of Driftwood Hill.

Leon Springs firefighters said a lightning bolt struck the back of the house and the attic went up in flames.

Due to the fire damage, the home was deemed a total loss.

No one was living in the home and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The same storm system that left tens of thousands in Bexar County without power produced hail and left some roadways flooded.

