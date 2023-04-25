Hundreds of new homes on the horizon at 1,900-acre New Braunfels community

An aerial shot of the planned 1,900-acre Mayfair site just north of New Braunfels.

SAN ANTONIO – An ambitious 1,900-acre community in New Braunfels will begin delivering lots to homebuilders later this year, with hundreds of new homes on the horizon.

SouthStar communities, which is based in burgeoning New Braunfels, announced that Houston-based David Weekley Homes, Jacksonville, Florida-based Dream Finders Homes, Dallas-based Highland Homes, Houston-based Perry Homes, Austin-based Scott Felder Homes and Ft. Washington, Pennsylvania-based Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) will be the first homebuilders to begin constructing new homes at its master-planned Mayfair community, immediately north of New Braunfels on Interstate 35.

David Weekley and Scott Felder will take delivery of 200 lots, with another 200 among Dream Finders, Highland, Perry and Toll Brothers.

“We just broke ground last year, and we’re hopefully delivering completed lots by the end of the year,” SouthStar President and CEO Thad Rutherford told the Business Journal. “And Mayfair’s first park, which we call Midtown Mayfair, should be open by late spring.”

Rutherford said the park is open to the public.

“People are going to be able to walk through the park before the first homes are actually completed. I think that’s really cool,” he explained.

By the end of its 15-year development timeline, Mayfair will offer 6,000 residential units, 70 acres of commercial development, 125 acres of mixed-use space, 160 acres of light industrial and more than 2,000 new jobs in the region. More than 330 acres of public parks will also be added to the area, connected by trailways of bike and walking paths that also connect to schools, homes and retail developments.

