VIDEO: SAPD officer fires single gunshot, taking down rifle-wielding suspect during East Side shootout

SAN ANTONIO – Body cam footage released by San Antonio police on Wednesday shows an officer firing a single gunshot that ended a shootout involving a man armed with an AR-15 rifle.

The initial shooting happened at 2:15 p.m., March 28, near a carwash on Essex and Hackberry streets.

The suspect, 34-year-old Paul Palafox, got into an argument with another man over money and shot him in the leg, according to SAPD.

Paul Palafox was wounded by SAPD following a shootout with officers on March 28, 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Palafox then drove away to a home in the 1300 block of Mesquite, where he encountered police.

Body cam footage showed an officer pulling up to the home and shouting at Palafox, who was standing outside.

The officer got out of his vehicle and started talking with Palafox from a distance.

“Why are you waving your fingers at me?” the officer asked. “Hey, don’t reach for anything, bro! Don’t do it! Don’t do it!”

The officer then told Palaxfox, “Let me see your hands! Hey! Hey!” before gunfire erupts.

Video shows the officer sprinting away as Palafox continues firing rounds from his rifle. The officer is seen running past two stationed police vehicles until he reaches a street corner.

The officer takes cover and shouts to other officers that Palafox is armed with a rifle.

“He’s got an AR! He’s got an AR! He’s got a rifle!”

Palafox entered and exited his home on two occasions. Police said he fired the gunshots from inside the home.

More officers arrive at the scene and are seen taking cover, some behind the police vehicles.

Palafox then went in between two vehicles and continued to fire gunshots toward officers, according to SAPD.

Body cam video showed another officer taking cover not too far from the front of the home and firing a single shot, taking down Palafox.

Palafox was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where he died a few days later, police said. No other injuries were reported.

