Fiesta Fashion: See what people are wearing during Fiesta 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta has been going strong for just over a week now and the party-with-a-purpose is still drawing major crowds.
If you’ve had the pleasure of joining one of the events in-person, on air or online with KSAT then you’ve likely seen some Fiesta fashion.
Check out viewer submissions from KSAT Connect users that show some of this year’s fun Fiesta looks:
Serene Everly
Ford Mariachi River Parade. Danzavida Royalty Princess Serene. She was Sweetheart to meet at Hotel Contessa. Such Beautiful photo and representation.
PaulaMarie
Took this photo at Niosa 04/26/2023 of a random stranger. Really loved their Pokemon theme fiesta wear.
omg_its_lisaaa
We love our H-E-B so much we put it on our fiesta hat for the hat parade at daycare today!
You can help KSAT document this year’s Fiesta by sharing your photos and videos on KSAT Connect — your submission may be featured online or on air! If you’re new to KSAT Connect, here’s a guide to get you started.