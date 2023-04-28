Fiesta Fashion: See what people are wearing during Fiesta 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta has been going strong for just over a week now and the party-with-a-purpose is still drawing major crowds.

If you’ve had the pleasure of joining one of the events in-person, on air or online with KSAT then you’ve likely seen some Fiesta fashion.

Check out viewer submissions from KSAT Connect users that show some of this year’s fun Fiesta looks:

Sam My niece's Fiesta hat. She wanted Pikachu on it and loved what my mom made! 18 hours ago 1 San Antonio

Serene Everly Ford Mariachi River Parade. Danzavida Royalty Princess Serene. She was Sweetheart to meet at Hotel Contessa. Such Beautiful photo and representation. 23 hours ago 1 San Antonio

PaulaMarie Took this photo at Niosa 04/26/2023 of a random stranger. Really loved their Pokemon theme fiesta wear. 23 hours ago 1 San Antonio

TanyaHernandez26 Morning stroll at Market Square with my beautiful girl Apr 26, 2023 61 San Antonio

omg_its_lisaaa We love our H-E-B so much we put it on our fiesta hat for the hat parade at daycare today! 22 hours ago 1 San Antonio

You can help KSAT document this year’s Fiesta by sharing your photos and videos on KSAT Connect — your submission may be featured online or on air! If you’re new to KSAT Connect, here’s a guide to get you started.