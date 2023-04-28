71º

Fiesta Fashion: See what people are wearing during Fiesta 2023

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Fiesta photos from KSAT Connect users (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta has been going strong for just over a week now and the party-with-a-purpose is still drawing major crowds.

If you’ve had the pleasure of joining one of the events in-person, on air or online with KSAT then you’ve likely seen some Fiesta fashion.

Check out viewer submissions from KSAT Connect users that show some of this year’s fun Fiesta looks:

Sam

My niece's Fiesta hat. She wanted Pikachu on it and loved what my mom made!

1
San Antonio
Salq1212

Art Anthony Charles III #fiesta2023

0
San Antonio
Serene Everly

Ford Mariachi River Parade. Danzavida Royalty Princess Serene. She was Sweetheart to meet at Hotel Contessa. Such Beautiful photo and representation.

1
San Antonio
PaulaMarie

Took this photo at Niosa 04/26/2023 of a random stranger. Really loved their Pokemon theme fiesta wear.

1
San Antonio
Rgarcia1427

Enjoining fiesta 2023 at market square.

0
San Antonio
Claudia Mendoza

My nieces beautiful baby

1
San Antonio
SeniorChief

NIOSA Day 2

0
San Antonio
HankB

NIOSA 2023 DAY-1

1
San Antonio
TanyaHernandez26

Morning stroll at Market Square with my beautiful girl

0
San Antonio
omg_its_lisaaa

We love our H-E-B so much we put it on our fiesta hat for the hat parade at daycare today!

1
San Antonio
Elaine

Market Square !!!!!

0
San Antonio
Angie Salinas

My Grandson Roman , Fiesta Ready

3
San Antonio
Liz

Hubby & I Celebrating Fiesta 2023

0
San Antonio

You can help KSAT document this year’s Fiesta by sharing your photos and videos on KSAT Connect — your submission may be featured online or on air! If you’re new to KSAT Connect, here’s a guide to get you started.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

