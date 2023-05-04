Convicted murderer arrested for invasive visual recording one year after release from prison, affidavit shows

A convicted murderer released from prison last year after spending 30 years behind bars has been arrested again but this time on an invasive visual recording charge.

Jacob Baladez, 50, was arrested just before midnight on Wednesday for a felony invasive visual recording charge after police say a friend found photos and videos of an underage girl on Baladez’s cell phone.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the friend found Baladez’s phone in their car after dropping him off to work at Northwoods Shopping Center, located near Loop 1604 and Highway 281, on Feb. 6.

The friend told police she was closing applications on the phone when she noticed one of the open applications was the photo gallery, which contained photos and videos of the victim changing.

The woman said she recognized Baladez’s voice in the recordings.

Police obtained a search warrant for the phone and found that Baladez was recording the victim without her knowledge.

Baladez is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Bexar County records show he was serving a prison sentence for murder from November 1992 until he was released on March 3, 2022.