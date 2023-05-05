Election results for New Braunfels, Boerne, Alamo Heights, Kerrville and other area cities for May 6, 2023

Choose Your Race
Several cities and towns outside of San Antonio have local elections on May 6, including Alamo Heights, Balcones Heights, Boerne, Bulverde, Castle Hills, China Grove, Cibolo, Fair Oaks Ranch, Floresville, Garden Ridge, Grey Forest, Helotes, Hollywood Park, Kerrville, Kirby, Leon Valley, Live Oak, New Braunfels, St. Hedwig, Universal City and Von Ormy.
- Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2023 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.
Sign up for the free KSAT election newsletter in the prompt below for a wrap-up of the results.