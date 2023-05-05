All election results for San Antonio area for May 6, 2023

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 6, 2023. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

San Antonio voters will decide whether to re-elect Mayor Ron Nirenberg, vote in at least two new faces on the City Council, and decide on what has become the most contentious issue this cycle — Prop A — in Saturday’s joint, general, special, charter and bond election.

But, the May 6 election affects more than just San Antonio voters. Other neighboring cities have mayoral and city council races and bond issues, including Alamo Heights, Balcones Heights, Boerne, Bulverde, Castle Hills, China Grove, Cibolo, Fair Oaks Ranch, Floresville, Garden Ridge, Grey Forest, Helotes, Hollywood Park, Kerrville, Kirby, Leon Valley, Live Oak, New Braunfels, St. Hedwig, Universal City and Von Ormy.

There are also some important school bonds to consider, including Alamo Heights ISD, Bandera ISD, Comal ISD, Medina Valley ISD and Southwest ISD.

