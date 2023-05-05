88º

All election results for San Antonio area for May 6, 2023

City Council, Mayor, Prop A: Find all election results below for San Antonio, Bexar County and beyond

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Bill Taylor, Producer

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 6, 2023. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Choose Your Race

San Antonio voters will decide whether to re-elect Mayor Ron Nirenberg, vote in at least two new faces on the City Council, and decide on what has become the most contentious issue this cycle — Prop A — in Saturday’s joint, general, special, charter and bond election.

But, the May 6 election affects more than just San Antonio voters. Other neighboring cities have mayoral and city council races and bond issues, including Alamo Heights, Balcones Heights, Boerne, Bulverde, Castle Hills, China Grove, Cibolo, Fair Oaks Ranch, Floresville, Garden Ridge, Grey Forest, Helotes, Hollywood Park, Kerrville, Kirby, Leon Valley, Live Oak, New Braunfels, St. Hedwig, Universal City and Von Ormy.

There are also some important school bonds to consider, including Alamo Heights ISD, Bandera ISD, Comal ISD, Medina Valley ISD and Southwest ISD.

All Races

San Antonio

Municipalities

School Districts

