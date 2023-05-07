Man arrested for string of robberies across San Antonio area, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest has been made in connection with a string of robberies over the past few weeks in the San Antonio area.

Samuel Crawford, 29, was arrested Sunday in Universal City on two warrants for aggravated robbery, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities said Crawford is believed to have “terrorized and robbed” convenience store employees at gunpoint in multiple areas. It’s unknown if any injuries were reported during those incidents.

Through further investigation, detectives were able to identify Crawford as the suspect.

At the time of his arrest, he was wearing the same clothing he wore during several of the robberies, SAPD said.

“Great job to everyone who played a part in taking Samuel Crawford into custody: CPB, BCSO, SAPD Fiesta Personnel, The Universal City Police Department, and most importantly, the citizens of San Antonio, led to the apprehension of this violent individual making our streets a little safer,” SAPD said in a statement.

According to Bexar County court records, Crawford remains in the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000 for both charges of aggravated robbery.

Also on KSAT: