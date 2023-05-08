VIA riders can now buy passes on Uber

VIA Metropolitan Transit customers have a new option for purchasing fares.

Starting Monday, riders can plan and purchase their passes on the Uber app, according to a news release from VIA.

Riders can reserve their tickets with their existing payment profile and locate their passes in the “Transit Tickets” section of the app.

Riders will then scan the pass upon boarding the bus and the fare will be activated.

VIA said this is an option for those who “may have previously not considered using VIA’s services.”

“This additional resource benefits our riders and helps us further progress our journey of simplifying accessibility,” VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said in the release. “We’re excited to offer additional fare options and help ensure VIA continues to connect our community to opportunity, support economic vitality and enhance quality of life throughout our region.”

Passes may also be purchased on the VIA goMobile+ app. For more information on passes, click here.

Read also: