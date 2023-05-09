Grady’s BBQ closing restaurants after more than 70 years in business

SAN ANTONIO – A popular San Antonio barbecue joint has permanently closed after more than 70 years of service.

Grady’s BBQ, which had locations on Fredericksburg and Bandera Roads in San Antonio as well as a Converse location, made the announcement on the restaurant website.

“We regret to announce that Grady’s BBQ after serving the community for 70+ years has closed,” the announcement states. “We want you to know that our #1 priority is to find suitable employment for as many of our employees as possible in the San Antonio area. We also want to personally thank our loyal customers for allowing us to serve you in the community for so many years. You are a part of the Grady’s family.”

There hasn’t been any announcement of the closure on Grady’s BBQ social media channels. The most recent post is a promotion for ordering food online that was published on May 3.

In the comment section, one customer asked what the restaurant plans to do about people who paid deposits for party rooms but as of this publication, that question has not received a response.

KSAT has reached out to Grady’s BBQ for comment.