VIA to provide park & ride service to Alamodome for XFL championship game on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – People headed to the XFL championship game on Saturday can avoid parking fees and traffic by taking the VIA Park and Ride service to the Alamodome.

The park and ride service starts two hours prior to game time at the Crossroads Park & Ride at 151 Crossroads Blvd. and will take travelers to the Alamodome. Kickoff between the Arlington Renegades and D.C. Defenders is set for 7 p.m.

Return service will continue for an hour after the game ends.

Each trip is $1.30 and discounts are available for children, seniors, students and active-duty military. VIAtrans customers and children under 5 are free.

Customers can pay by cash or card at the park and ride location or pre-purchase tickets on the VIA goMobile+ app. VIA bus passes are valid for park and ride.

