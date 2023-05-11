Youth summer basketball camps to be held by Spurs Sports Academy in San Antonio, Austin

Summer basketball camps to be held by Spurs Sports Academy in San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports Academy for the 50th year is holding their annual summer basketball camps, this time to be held in both San Antonio and Austin.

The camps are available for children ages 6 to 18 and are designed to be a great way for kids to either learn the basics or simply improve their basketball skills.

A press release said the summer camps will include a special guest appearance with a Spurs player, Spurs assistant coach, former player or Coyote. As a part of the registration, each camper will receive a commemorative Spurs Camp Team Memory Mate – an 8-by-10 photo of the athlete, with a Spurs championship trophy and the Spurs camp team.

The summer camp offers six potential options for those interested:

Coyote Camp introduces the game of basketball in a competitive, fun environment for beginner-level boys and girls, ages 6-12.

Spurs Player Camp focuses on building a strong foundation for the game and basketball skill development for boys and girls, ages 6-13.

All Girls Camp is a positive environment where every girl can realize their full potential. This camp includes skills training and small-sided games for young rising female basketball athletes, ages 9-18.

Skills Training Camp helps athletes develop top-notch skills in a competitive environment. Coaches will teach how great players think, practice and play through focused skill workouts, team games and daily leadership and character development training for campers, ages 7-18.

Spurs Skills Training Camp Feature Shoot 360 is an immersive basketball experience that combines in-person skill development with digital gamification and virtual competition. Shoot 360 helps measure skills with proprietary technology and track progress on the Shoot 360 mobile app for campers, ages 9-14.

Spurs Overnight Camp provides the ultimate basketball camp experience, offering high-level competition and intense skill work for boy and girls, ages 10-18.

Registration is available now, and can be done so by clicking here.