Man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing family members, DA’s Office says

SAN ANTONIO – A 63-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a Bexar County jury handed down a guilty verdict for continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Juan Sanchez was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child by contact. His punishment of life in prison without parole was decided Friday.

Sanchez sexually abused his family members during visits over the course of several years, from May 2010 to May 2019, the DA’s Office said.

In March of 2021, Sanchez’s family members came forward about the abuse. They also confronted Sanchez in court this week.

Sanchez was previously sentenced to Bell County for an attempted sexual assault of an adult in 2013, the DA’s Office said. This incident was also taken into consideration by the Bexar County jury before his punishment was decided.

“We are dedicated to protecting children - our most precious community members - and to seek justice on their behalf,” said Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales in a news release. “These children had the courage to come forward. Their courage moved our office to seek the maximum punishment — and it inspired the jury to send the Defendant to prison for the rest of his life.”

Also on KSAT: