67º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man in custody after he allegedly fired random gunshots into air, ground on Southeast Side

Incident occurred just before 6 a.m. near South New Braunfels Ave.

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Southeast Side
South New Braunfels Avenue gunfire, arrest image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in police custody after he allegedly was walking around and firing a gun randomly on the city’s Southeast Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just before 6 a.m. to the intersection of South New Braunfels Avenue and Fair Avenue, not far from Highway 281 after receiving word of gunfire.

A couple that was in the drive-thru line at nearby Whataburger told KSAT 12 that they were ordering food when they saw a man walking down the street with two guns in his possession. That’s when, they say, the man started firing randomly both in the air and at the ground.

The couple, who had a 2-year-old in their sport utility vehicle, say they then backed up and drove to the other side of the shopping center, but the man however kept heading in their direction.

The witnesses say police eventually caught up with the man down the street, near a Taco Bell restaurant, where they took him into custody. His name, age and motive for what he was doing is not exactly known. SAPD has yet to provide any information on the shooting.

Officers at the scene were witnessed looking for shell casings, but they say they didn’t find anything.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email