Man in custody after he allegedly fired random gunshots into air, ground on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in police custody after he allegedly was walking around and firing a gun randomly on the city’s Southeast Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just before 6 a.m. to the intersection of South New Braunfels Avenue and Fair Avenue, not far from Highway 281 after receiving word of gunfire.

A couple that was in the drive-thru line at nearby Whataburger told KSAT 12 that they were ordering food when they saw a man walking down the street with two guns in his possession. That’s when, they say, the man started firing randomly both in the air and at the ground.

The couple, who had a 2-year-old in their sport utility vehicle, say they then backed up and drove to the other side of the shopping center, but the man however kept heading in their direction.

The witnesses say police eventually caught up with the man down the street, near a Taco Bell restaurant, where they took him into custody. His name, age and motive for what he was doing is not exactly known. SAPD has yet to provide any information on the shooting.

Officers at the scene were witnessed looking for shell casings, but they say they didn’t find anything.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire.