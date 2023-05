SAN ANTONIO – Someone in San Antonio has scratched their way to a million dollars.

The BB Valero Food Mart on 9503 Bandera Road was the site of the million-dollar winning Texas Lottery ticket.

It was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million dollars to be claimed in the VIP Club game.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

VIP Club offers more than $192 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize of $50 or more in the game are one in 5.01.

