Drivers rescued from high water after vehicles stall

SAN ANTONIO – Rain proved to be a problem for motorists late Tuesday night, as several drivers had to be rescued due to high water.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the area of Interstate 35 and Splashtown, on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, one driver drove his car into high water and it immediately stalled. He was able to get out, but his vehicle had to be towed.

On the other side of the highway, two women had to be rescued from the hood of their car after it got submerged in high water.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department both responded to the calls.

