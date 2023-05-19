Behind the Kitchen Door: South Side Mexican restaurant gets failing health score of 67

A South Side Mexican restaurant got a failing score when health inspectors visited in April, and now that business has a new name and new owners.

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side Mexican restaurant got a failing score when health inspectors visited in April, and now that business has a new name and new owners.

Health inspectors also had to re-inspect two other food businesses after being cited for several health code violations during their April inspections.

Here’s a look at what the inspection reports showed was going on behind their kitchen doors.

Claudia’s Restaurant

Claudia’s Restaurant, located in the 1300 block of Pleasanton Road, saw its previous score of 94 tumble all the way below failing, getting a 67 on their April 13 inspection.

Cooked meat was improperly cooled and a jar of mayonnaise was left sitting on a shelf while several other foods were also sitting out waiting to be prepped. The foods should all be kept cold.

Avocados found under raw chicken were discarded. The microwaves and cold holds were dirty and the inspector watched a worker touch their face who then proceeded to handle food.

Another big problem, the business had been operating without a valid permit since last year.

KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber stopped by this week to see if the business had made corrections and obtained the proper permits.

Co-owner Valeria Santos had a pretty good explanation for the failing score. She said the inspection happened while the business was in the process of changing hands.

Santos said she recently bought the business with her mother, who was a cook for Claudia’s.

She said the inspection occurred before they took over. Santos also showed Gerber the business had obtained all the required permits under the new name, Lindsay’s Cafe.

Santos said they’re still waiting for their first health inspection and are in the process of changing the name on the business.

Las Minas Cafe

Las Minas Cafe, located in the 3800 block of Blanco Road, earned a 75 and another inspection after racking up several violations in April.

Cooling units for food and drinks were too warm.

Dishes used to plate food still had water on them.

Employees were observed touching ready-to-eat foods with bare hands.

Raid chemical bottles in the kitchen needed to be removed and so did all the stuff blocking a hand washing sink.

They were also storing several utensils in a pitcher of water at room temperature -- the water needs to be 135 or higher.

The inspector left a long list of items to be corrected for the re-inspection.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

The Chili’s Grill & Bar, located at 131 SW Loop 410, got an 82 on their April 13 health inspection.

They were improperly using ice to cool off cooked sausage. The ice was on top of the sausage when there needed to be a protective barrier.

Meanwhile, the inspector found salmon being thawed under non-running water and adjacent to dirty dishes in the sink.

There was a black mold-like build-up in the ice machine.

An employee used bare hands to put bacon on a burger that was served to a customer. Other workers weren’t wearing hats and hairnets.

There were multiple boxes of food on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Personal items, including a speaker, were on a food prep table next to the food being prepared.

The inspector also noted the entire place was in need of a deep cleaning, especially the kitchen, to remove dirt and food residue.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections:

Burger Boy, 100

9334 Potranco Rd

------------------------

Chester’s hamburgers, 100

9980 IH 10 W

------------------------

Dutch Bros Coffee, 100

8614 Potranco Rd

------------------------

Gong Cha, 100

9410 State Hwy 151

------------------------

Smoothie King, 100

10650 Culebra Rd

------------------------

Wok Inn Asian Cafe, 99

9822 Potranco Rd

------------------------

Little Caesars Pizza, 98

7280 UTSA Blvd

------------------------

Subway Sandwich Shop, 97

5545 NW Loop 410

------------------------

Two Bros. BBQ Market, 96

12656 West Ave

------------------------

Carlito’s Taco House, 95

11319 West Ave

------------------------

Bayseas Seafood Restaurant, 94

217 S WW White Rd

------------------------

Bombay Bicycle Club, 93

3506 N. St Mary’s

------------------------

Who’s Who Cocktails, 92

1711 Babcock Rd

------------------------

Yippon Ramen, 91

1518 Austin Hwy

------------------------

Taqueria Reyes, 90

10517 U.S. Hwy 181

