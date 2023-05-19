Man pointed handgun at mother and son during road rage incident on Northwest Side, affidavit alleges

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a handgun at a mother and son during a road rage incident near the intersection of Bandera Road and Loop 1604.

Eric Hargrove, 36, was arrested Thursday on two charges of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident, which took place around 7:30 a.m. on May 12.

The victim called police and said a man, later identified as Hargrove, was driving a white Dodge Durango and pointed a handgun at her and her son while she was on her way to drop her son off at school.

During an interview with police, the woman said she was driving in the left lane on Bandera Road toward Loop 1604 when a white SUV started tailgating her. She told police she moved to the right lane and that the SUV followed her, continuing to tailgate.

Hargrove also spoke with police following the incident and he said he thought the woman was going to pass the vehicles while in the right lane so that’s why he followed her.

The woman told police she then tapped her brakes in an attempt to get the SUV to back away but it didn’t work so she slowed down until the SUV passed her in the left lane.

Hargrove told police the woman sped up and slowed down multiple times and when he was finally able to pass her, she was waving her hands.

The victim said when the man driving the SUV finally passed her, he was pointing a gun at her vehicle. She said she feared for her safety and yelled for her son to get down, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Police interviewed the juvenile victim who also stated that he saw Hargrove point a gun at him and his mother before driving away.

The victims then came up to a stop light at Bandera Road and Loop 1604 and the woman drove on the shoulder and approached the SUV, which was back in the right lane. The woman told police she wanted to take pictures so she could have evidence of the incident, according to the affidavit.

While taking photos, the victim told police Hargrove pointed the gun at her again and yelled “I’ll kill you b****,” so she drove away and disregarded a red light.

During Hargrove’s interview, he said he grabbed his gun when he saw the woman approach his vehicle and stop next to him. He said he yelled at her to “keep going” and claimed that he waved the gun to signal to the woman that she needed to pass him.

Hargrove told police he never pointed the gun at the victims directly or threatened to kill the victim and that he was just driving to his job at the Toyota Plant.

According to the affidavit, the victim provided photos to police and officers identified Hargrove as the driver of the SUV.

Court records show Hargrove is still in jail. He does not have any prior charges in Bexar County.