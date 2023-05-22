78º

What San Antonio street or highway is in need of improvements but hasn’t been worked on?

The road work continues in and around the Alamo City, but is there an area that needs attention?

Bill Taylor, Producer

Steven Cavazos , Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Businesses along St. Mary’s applying for city’s construction recovery grants

The Alamo City is growing. And with that comes growing pains.

Over the last several months, KSAT has reported on San Antonio’s road construction projects and how they are affecting businesses and homeowners. However, are there some areas that have been overlooked?

There are several major projects happening and more are being planned.

Despite efforts to improve the commute for drivers, problems still remain. Like the sudden sinkhole on Culebra Road last month or the flooding from recent rainfall. Public Works has also reported that potholes continue to be a problem for drivers.

Tell us what problems you are seeing out on the roads. Is the issue on a major highway, or outside your house? How do you think the problem should be addressed?

Share your problem areas and solutions...

Steven Cavazos is a traffic anchor and general assignments reporter in the weekday mornings at KSAT 12.

