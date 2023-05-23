Robb survivor’s story inspires Bexar County superintendents to donate blood

SAN ANTONIO – The ripple effects of the Robb Elementary tragedy last year are still being felt outside of the community.

The donor pavilion at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center was packed with superintendents from 12 Bexar County school districts, all wearing maroon in support.

The participating school districts are the following:

Alamo Heights ISD - Dr. Dana Bashara, Superintendent

East Central ISD – Mr. Roland Toscano, Superintendent and Mr. Shane McKay, Executive Director of Student and Community Engagement

Edgewood ISD – Olga Moucoulis, Chief of Staff, and Lauren Blevins, Marketing & Communications Director

Harlandale ISD – Mr. Gerardo Soto, Superintendent; Dr. Juan Hinojosa, Executive Director of Operations; and Mr. Richard Hernandez, Assistant Superintendent of Finance

North East ISD – Dr. Sean Maika, Superintendent

Northside ISD – Dr. John Kraft, Superintendent

Poteet ISD - Pending

San Antonio ISD – Mr. Ken Thompson, Deputy Superintendent and Lt. Rene Cano, SAISD Police Department

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD – Dr. Clark Ealy, Superintendent

Somerset ISD – Dr. Jose H. Moreno, Superintendent

South San Antonio ISD – Mr. Henry Yzaguirre, Superintendent

Southwest ISD – Dr. Jeanette Ball, Superintendent, and Jenny Collier, Chief Communications Officer

“I clearly remember where I was the day that this happened and thinking that cannot be true,” said Dr. Jeanette Ball, superintendent at Southwest ISD.

For Ball, the tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May hit all too close to home.

“I was a superintendent there for five years,” Ball said.

As the one-year mark approaches, Ball knows the grief hasn’t diminished for the families who lost their loved ones.

Mayah Zamora, a survivor from Robb Elementary, inspired Ball and the other superintendents to donate Tuesday.

“If Mayah’s tragedy can help somebody else save a life and people come out, that’s what we want to do. You know? As ugly as it sounds, this is something beautiful that, you know, people are giving life,” said Ruben Zamora, Mayah’s father.

Mayah’s life was saved in part by blood transfusions after being shot seven times.

“You can tell she’s trying so hard to be OK and makes me think of all our students,” Ball said.

Now Mayah’s story is starting a chain reaction of giving.

“If our daughter can inspire, if our story can inspire, you know, someone to donate blood, that’s something we’re on board for,” said Christina Zamora, Mayah’s mother.

With the roughly 20 people donating as a part of this local superintendent giveback, 60 lives will be impacted.

Watch and interact with KSAT’s Special Project, “One Year In: Uvalde.”

Find more Uvalde stories here