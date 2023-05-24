Vintage photos show Fredericksburg just 50 years after it was founded in the mid 1800s

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Vintage photos give an insight in the history of Fredericksburg, which was founded by German immigrants on May 8, 1846.
The University of Texas at San Antonio Libraries Special Digital Collection has a wealth of photographs showing the town’s history, with photos dating back to the 1890s — just 50 years after the town was founded.
According to Fredericksburg’s history, the town was founded under the Society for the Protection of German Immigrants in Texas by John O. Meusebach who named the settlement Friedrichsburg, later changed to Fredericksburg, to honor Prince Frederick of Prussia.
“Settlers received lots in town with an additional 10 acre lot outside of town. The colonists planted corn, built storehouses to protect their provisions and trade goods, and prepared for the arrival of more immigrants, who came throughout the summer. By 1850, census records stated that the town had 754 residents, and Gillespie County had 1,235 residents,” the city of Fredericksburg website states.
Here’s a look back at some of the town’s rich history:
