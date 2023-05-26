Behind the Kitchen Door: Popular South Side Mexican restaurant gets failing health score

A popular South Side Mexican restaurant failed its April health inspection, and when KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber dropped in this week to find out what happened, the manager didn’t serve up any answers. He disappeared behind the kitchen door.

Taqueria La Tapatia

Taqueria La Tapatia, located in the 6700 block of South Flores Street, saw its previous score of 82 tumble down to 67. That’s a failing score, according to Metro Health.

The inspector found a long list of violations, including six repeats.

They had to throw out food in a cold hold that was too warm.

Knives stored on the knife rack had food debris on them.

Workers were not washing hands when changing tasks and handling food. Those who were washing their hands were doing it in the wrong sink.

Other employees were seen touching food with their bare hands.

In all, the inspector found 22 violations.

Gerber stopped by the restaurant this week to see what they had to say about the drastic drop in scores.

The manager on duty seemed surprised when Gerber showed him the inspection report.

The manager went behind the kitchen door to review their records but never returned to answer any questions.

KSAT Investigates has requested a copy of the re-inspection report from Metro Health.

El Potosino Mexican Restaurant

El Potosino Mexican Restaurant in the 7200 block of San Pedro Avenue earned a 79 on its April inspection.

Raw beef was stored above containers of veggies.

The inside of the ice machine was dirty.

The inspector watched a cook crack a raw egg and then handle ready-to-eat food without changing gloves.

An employee’s medication was found stored near a reach-in cooler.

Clean utensils still had food debris on them.

They also needed to do a deep cleaning of the business.

Seoul Asian Market

Seoul Asian Market in the 1000 block of Rittiman Road got an 85.

An employee had to discard several food items in a cooler that was way too warm. The inspector told them it needed to be fixed before they could use it again.

There was an accumulation of black residue in the ice machine.

Kimchi bowls were damaged.

Dead insects needed to be removed.

Employees were reminded to wear hair restraints, and the air vents needed to be cleaned to remove dust and debris.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections

Downtown Food Store, 100

531 Elm St

Fast Eddies Neighborhood Billiards, 100

7616 Culebra Rd

Ice Cream & Chocolate by the River, 100

123 Losoya

Longhorn Steakhouse, 100

5706 W FM 1604 N

McDonald’s, 100

9600 IH 10 W

Jack in the Box, 99

9330 Wurzbach Rd

Gibby’s Ice House, 98

2402 SE Military Dr

I Don’t Know Yet Cafe & Lounge, 97

1229 Babcock Rd

New Meadow Coffee, 96

2424 Broadway

Dunkin/Baskin Thousand Oaks, 95

2882 Thousand Oaks

Chile Tomate y Cebolla Mexican Restaurant, 94

1009 Donaldson Ave

Bill Miller BBQ, 93

135 W W White Rd S

El Pollo Loco, 92

7327 San Pedro Ave

Speedy Tacos, 91

1823 Martin St W

Common Wealth Coffee House & Bakery, 90

112 Pecan St E

Want to know who has good scores and who doesn’t? KSAT 12 has a new tool for that.

Just click this link, and it will take you to a new mapping tool we have showing the recent scores for San Antonio food businesses.

The reports go back six months and are frequently updated.

You can catch Tim’s BKD reports Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

