Jury convicts San Antonio man for supporting terrorist organizations

SAN ANTONIO – A federal jury convicted a San Antonio man on Thursday for conspiracy-related “material support” toward terrorists.

Imad Eddin Wadi conspired to funnel funds to members and affiliates of U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organizations, according to court documents and trial evidence. One of the organizations was the al-Nusrah Front, a Syrian militant organization with ties to al-Qaida.

In the conspiracy, Wadi “communicated with others to secure a wealthy investor to invest funds to support Wadi’s purchase of a business,” according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.

Some of the funds and profits from the investments were to purchase weapons for foreign militants, members and affiliates of al-Nusrah Front.

Wadi was found guilty on three charges. The first charge was conspiracy to murder and maim in a foreign country. He faces up to life in prison.

He also faces 20 years in prison on the material support to designated foreign terrorist group charge and 15 years on the material support or resources to terrorists charge.

Wadi is in federal custody and awaiting sentencing on Aug. 23, 2023.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is handling the investigation.

