State representative, community partners to connect with local youth at JobFest 2023

SAN ANTONIO – The no-cost, youth-focused JobFest 2023 will return to the AT&T Center to connect local youth with industry leaders interested in hiring new workers and interns.

This year’s job fair is from 4 - 7 p.m. on June 1 at the AT&T Center.

State Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins of Texas House District 120 will be working with several community partners to connect youth to ready-to-hire employers.

“I am honored to work alongside our many community partners to encourage youth to use this summer in a productive way by earning a wage, exploring careers, and obtaining skills to place them on a path for success in the future,” Gervin-Hawkins said. “Today’s youth will be tomorrow’s workforce. JobFest represents an ideal opportunity for youth to network with employers offering a variety of employment and internship experiences in high-growth industries.”

Attendees will have the chance to speak to representatives from companies ranging from Southwest Research Institute, CPS Energy, the San Antonio Water System, and many more.

At the job fair, youth will be able to learn about community resources, get access to financial scholarships and take free headshots for their online profiles. Resume and interviewing assistance will also be provided. Attendees can get assistance from one of Workforce Solutions Alamo’s 16 career centers or from Goodwill San Antonio Good Careers Center.

To pre-register, which is encouraged, click here. Attendees should come dressed professionally and bring an updated resume.

While the event is youth-focused, all area job seekers are welcome to attend.

