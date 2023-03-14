Latest San Antonio-area jobs report positive despite slight increase in unemployment numbers

SAN ANTONIO – It was a positive January jobs report for San Antonio and surrounding areas in the latest Workforce Solutions Alamo jobs report.

“We’ve seen the labor force grow by about 70,000 people, but we also are still at very close to historic lows of about 3.9%,” Workforce Solutions Alamo CEO Adrian Lopez said.

From December to January, unemployment numbers did increase slightly from 3.2% to 3.9% but Lopez said that is common after the holiday season.

Despite the uptick, the numbers are still no where near they were during the peak of the pandemic three years ago.

“We certainly are a ways away from that 13% unemployment that we experienced,” Lopez said.

According to the report, all employment sectors are seeing positive growth, including construction, which was affected last year by the increase in interest rates.

“Year over year, it looks like, for example, utilizing the same January of 2022 to January of 2023, even that sector added about 3,900, almost 4,000 new jobs in this region,” Lopez said.

All this is good news as future predictions look to remain about the same or better.

“Depending on what happens with inflation and maybe some things are going on with the banking industry right now, we do see that, you know, we’re going to continue to add jobs, you know, short of any kind of major catastrophic thing that that could happen in the next few months,” Lopez said.

For people still looking for work there is a Brooks Job Fair taking place on March 22.

The multi-industry job fair is expected to attract 50 employers and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7610 S. New Braunfels Ave.

