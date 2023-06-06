San Antonio college students can get free rides to school this summer thanks to VIA

SAN ANTONIO – Students, faculty and staff of select San Antonio colleges and universities can get free rides to campus this summer with the VIA U-Pass.

The service provides access to unlimited rides on VIA service, Prímo, VIA Express, and VIA Link, a rideshare service that functions like Uber and Lyft.

Participating U-Pass colleges and universities include:

Alamo Colleges: San Antonio, Palo Alto, St. Philip’s, Northwest Vista, and Northeast Lakeview colleges

Our Lady of the Lake University

Texas A&M University-San Antonio

University of the Incarnate Word

University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA)

According to VIA, more than 100,000 active students, faculty, and staff members have free access to VIA bus and VIA Link service throughout the school year, including the fall, spring, and summer sessions.

Each campus has varying guidelines for the free transit service, which comprises zones in the Northwest, Northeast and South.

The University of Texas at San Antonio’s main campus and Northwest Vista College are both in the Northwest Zone, and Texas A&M University-San Antonio and Palo Alto College are within the South Zone, according to the VIA website.

“Students and staff at UTSA, OLLU and UIW can access the upass when using the VIA goMobile+ app or with a U-Pass sticker adhered to a valid school ID,” officials said. “ACCD students and staff can either access the U-PASS when using the goMobile+ app or by presenting a valid school ID when boarding; and Texas A&M-SA students and staff can board by presenting a valid school ID.”

