Bud Light Pride River Parade set for Saturday in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Visit San Antonio will host the second annual Bud Light Pride River Parade this Saturday, at the San Antonio Riverwalk.

The purpose is to promote the city’s inclusion and support of the LGBTQ+ community to live openly with equal rights.

“In our community, one thing we support is being diverse and inclusive in the community so that everyone feels comfortable coming to our events and coming to San Antonio,” director of operations for the San Antonio River Walk, Maggie Thompson, said.

The Bud Light Pride River Parade will have two showings, each with 19 colorful river barges.

The first on the Downtown Reach of the San Antonio River Walk will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will serve as the closing event for the Celebration festival at La Villita.

The second presentation will be in the River Walk Museum Reach and is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. This will provide an additional opportunity for the community to enjoy the parade.

“We have floats like Elton John, we have one of Lady Gaga. The floats are decorated, people will be in costumes to reflect the icon represented on that float,” Thompson said.

For a list of scheduled events click here to be directed to the KSAT events calendar.