New Braunfels road temporarily closed after subcontractor pulls power lines into roadway

Two utility poles to lean across the roadway in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – County Line Road in New Braunfels is temporarily closed after a subcontractor working on a construction project inadvertently snagged some power lines and pulled two large utility poles into the roadway.

The road is closed from Palace Drive to Walnut Avenue.

New Braunfels Police posted a photo of the leaning poles to Facebook on Thursday afternoon and said work to fix the issue is expected to last several hours.

Police said no injuries were reported and New Braunfels Utility crews are on the scene working on repairing or replacing the poles.

Traffic is being redirected and delays are expected in the area.

Some social media users sounded off in the comments about not having many detours left in the area and added that some of the available detours are also roads where construction is already taking place.