Body found on beach identified as San Antonio woman

The woman’s body was found on the beach in Surfside, Texas

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

A look down a deserted Texas beach from the open door of a Helicopter. https://www.flickr.com/photos/cleopold73/214602538/in/photostream/ (Corey Leopold , Flickr)

SURFSIDE, Texas – The body of a woman found on a Surfside beach was identified as a San Antonio resident, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

According to the post, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call for a deceased female body on the beach.

The body was identified as a 53-year-old woman from San Antonio.

Investigators on the scene did not observe any signs of injury but they did order a medical examination to determine the woman’s cause of death.

The woman’s identity will not be released until her family has been notified.

The investigation remains active.

Surfside is about 40 miles southwest of Galveston on the Texas coast.

